Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

