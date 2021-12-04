DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.