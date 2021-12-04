DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

