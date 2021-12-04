DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,649 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.15% of Whole Earth Brands worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of FREE stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.