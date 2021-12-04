DNB Asset Management AS Takes $1.18 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

JXN stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

