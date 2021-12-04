DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.57.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

