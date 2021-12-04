DNotes (NOTE) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,678.96

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $15,678.96 and $104,035.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.