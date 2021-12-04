DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $560.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.55 million. DocuSign reported sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $98.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.09. 76,027,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.62. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

