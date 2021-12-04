DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.85.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $267.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.