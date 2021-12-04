Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average is $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

