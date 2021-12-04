Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.