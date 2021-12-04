Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.