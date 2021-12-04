Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.30)-($1.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $16.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Domo has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.