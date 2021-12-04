Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domtar by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS remained flat at $$55.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

