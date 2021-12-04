Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 22nd

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

