Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

