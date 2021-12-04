Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €60.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.62 ($85.93).

DRW3 stock opened at €56.00 ($63.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.55 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The firm has a market cap of $568.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.77.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

