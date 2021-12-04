Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

