Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €58.00 ($65.91) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.95 ($53.35).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €36.86 ($41.89) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.60.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

