Dvision Network Price Down 33% Over Last Week (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $349.66 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,496,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

