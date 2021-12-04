Dynamite Trading 20% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $74,623.20 and approximately $226,929.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00351942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013553 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $805.72 or 0.01693465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

