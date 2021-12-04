Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 564.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $98,295,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.