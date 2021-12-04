Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

