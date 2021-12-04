Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $612.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

