Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

