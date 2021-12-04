easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.34.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

