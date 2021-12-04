Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

