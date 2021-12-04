Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,801. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 207,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 289.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

