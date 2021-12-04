Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.