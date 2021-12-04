Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 498,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDSA traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 185,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

