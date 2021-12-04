Edmp Inc. Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

