Edmp Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

