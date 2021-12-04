EDRCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $32,438.68 and approximately $16.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

