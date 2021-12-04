Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
