Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

