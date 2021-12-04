E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

