E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 40,646 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.