E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,086.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 599,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.