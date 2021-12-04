E&G Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

