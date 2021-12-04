E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 6,000 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,233,000.

IWR opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

