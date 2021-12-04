E&G Advisors LP Takes $745,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $907.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

