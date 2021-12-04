Egretia Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1.74 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00237493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.