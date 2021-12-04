Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Elah stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Elah has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56.

Get Elah alerts:

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.