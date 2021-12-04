electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in electroCore by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

