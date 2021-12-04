Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Hits $10,531.27

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,531.27 and $84.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00075820 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

