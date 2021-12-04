Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in November

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,464,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 2,551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 293.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELEEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.