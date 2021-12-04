Elementeum Trading Up 99.7% This Week (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 99.7% against the dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $69,088.94 and approximately $175.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.49 or 0.08263024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00064370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,542.84 or 0.98929914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

