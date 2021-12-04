Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $95,360. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 804.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 154,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,860. The company has a market cap of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. TheStreet lowered Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

