Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ELMUF stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $65.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

