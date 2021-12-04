Ellevest Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 292.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

