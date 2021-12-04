Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -975.00%.

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

